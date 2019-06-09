Dhenkanal mishap: Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed grief on the death of four people due to the collapse of a building in Dhenkanal.

"CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief on the death of 4 persons due to collapse of a building in Dhenkanal, today. CM conveys his sympathy and announces ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to next of the kin of deceased. Injured will get free medical treatment," the Chief Minister's office said.

At least four persons were killed while five others sustained injuries after a boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill located near Alasua market in Dhenkanal collapsed on Sunday.

Besides, a couple of two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident.

A team of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), along with fire brigade personnel and police officers, carried out rescue operation at the site.

"My condolences to the families of the four deceased. Three seriously injured have been admitted at a hospital in Cuttack," Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, District Magistrate, told ANI. (ANI)

