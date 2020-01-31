DHFL chairman, who is under ED custody, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, who is under Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till January 31 in connection with a money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi, has been admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai.

Wadhawan complained of high blood pressure, cough and fever. He was admitted on Thursday.

He was arrested on Monday.

ED is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

It has identified the benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in the UAE and 25 properties in the UK. (ANI)

