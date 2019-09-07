Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (File Photo)
Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (File Photo)

Dhirubhai Ambani International School ranked among the global Top 10 IB Schools

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) was ranked 10th in the "Global Top 50 IB Schools 2019" list.
Situated in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, the institution is the only Indian school to feature amongst the top 10 in the list.
The assessment was made by Education Advisers Limited, a UK-based independent education consultant. These rankings are based on the Average IB Diploma Score for 2019.
In the 2019 IB Diploma Class XII examinations, DAIS students achieved the average score of 39.5, as against the maximum possible score of 45 points. This is number 1 amongst all schools in India and South Asia, amongst the top six in Asia and among the top 10 in the world.
Many of the schools in the list have a rich legacy - several of them are over 100-years-old with a track record of outstanding results in the IB Diploma examinations.
DAIS was established in 2003 and has consistently achieved outstanding results in the IB Diploma examinations ever since its first batch students graduated in 2007.
Speaking on this achievement, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of the school said: "We are thrilled that Dhirubhai Ambani International School is in the league of the top 10 IB Schools globally. This recognition exemplifies our school's culture of excellence and is truly a testament to our students' talent and hard work and our teachers' steadfast commitment."
"We are humbled that in a short span of 16 years our young school has emerged as one of the top-performing schools in the world, alongside schools which were established more than a hundred years ago. This achievement will inspire all of us at DAIS to rededicate ourselves to provide an excellent education for our children," she added.
Les Webb, Managing Director of Education Advisers Limited, said: "This year we are very happy to welcome the first Indian school - Dhirubhai Ambani International School - to our Global Top 50 League Tables in position 10 for International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme scores. This also means they are number 1 for the IB DP in India."
"In recent years this IB table has been dominated by famous private UK schools, but now a number of Asian schools, particularly from Singapore and Hong Kong have been overtaking the UK schools in the top 10. Thus, it is great to see the best school in Mumbai breaking into this top ten with an average score of 39.5 points out of a maximum of 45. We always maintain that top academic scores are not the only way to pick a school for your child. However, the fact that 70% of parents head straight for the league tables on our 12 websites illustrates what an important factor academic success is," he added.
In addition to the various awards and rankings that it has achieved since its inception, DAIS has been ranked as the No. 1 International School In India by Education World for seven consecutive years since 2013. The school has received the highest ratings for Academic Reputation, Competence of Faculty, Sports Education, and Leadership/Management Quality.
The IB Diploma Programme is a pre-university preparatory programme that is respected by leading universities across the globe. It is offered across 5,139 schools in 156 countries. (ANI)

iocl