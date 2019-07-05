Dhubri: BSF apprehends one woman with 1200 Yaba tablets
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:59 IST
<p>Dhubri (Assam) [India], July 04 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=Border Security Force">Border Security Force</a> (BSF) on Wednesday apprehended a woman with 1200 <a href="/search?query=Yaba">Yaba</a> drug tablets from the bordering area of Takamari village in Dhubri district.<br />Acting on specific information, the boat checking party of BSF of Takamari Border Out Post (BOD) in the evening around 06.15 pm apprehended the woman with the drugs.<br />According to BSF, the woman was trying to smuggle the drugs from India to Bangladesh. <br />The apprehended lady has been identified as Hamiya Biwi aged 42 years, a resident of Takamari village. She has been handed over to Dhubri Police station for further legal action.<br /><a href="/search?query=Yaba">Yaba</a> is a narcotic drug which is a combination of Methamphetamine and caffeine. The narcotic drug is banned in India. (ANI)<br /></p>