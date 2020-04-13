Dhubri person connected to Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for COVID-19: Assam Health Minister

Dhubri (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): One more person from Dhubri, linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Assam now stand at 30.

"Another person from Dhubri, connected with Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin Markaz, has been found COVID-19 positive. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 30," Sarma tweeted.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country rose to 9,152, including 7,987 active cases of the virus, 856 cured/discharged and 308 deaths, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today morning. (ANI)