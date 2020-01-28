Dia Mirza gets emotional at Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza on Monday broke down during a panel discussion regarding climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival here.

On being asked later about what made her emotional, Mirza said, "My day started really well yesterday (January 26)... At around 3 (early morning) this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while." She said referring to Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others.

"His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low," she added.

American basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas. (ANI)

