Dialogue only solution, ready to clear doubts of protesting farmers: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting against Central farm laws and asserted that a solution can be found only through dialogue.

"Many farmers have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new agriculture laws. We will double farmers' income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue," Thakur told ANI.



Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers from six different States after releasing the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) today.

With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families. (ANI)

