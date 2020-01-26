Dialogue only way to resolve dispute, insurgency in North-East reduced: PM in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed those involved in "seeking solutions to problems through violence" to return to the mainstream and asserted that dialogue is the only way to resolve any dispute.

"Assam, which hosted the grand Khelo India Games successfully, was a witness to another great achievement. 644 militants from eight groups surrendered with their weapons," said Prime Minister Modi in the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme -- 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"The countrymen will be thrilled to know that insurgency in the North-East has considerably reduced. And the biggest reason for that is that every issue of this region is being honestly and peacefully solved through dialogue," he said.

"On the occasion of Republic Day, I would appeal to anyone who is still seeking solutions to problems through violence and weapons, to return to the mainstream. They should have faith in their own capabilities and that of the country to resolve issues peacefully," Modi said.

"Last year in Tripura too, over 80 people shunned violence and returned to the mainstream. People picked up arms thinking that violence can resolve their problems. Now, they believe that peace and unity is the only way to resolve disputes," he said.

"Those who had strayed towards the path of violence, have expressed their faith in peace and decided to become a partner in the country's progress and return to the mainstream," he said. (ANI)