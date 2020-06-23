Diamond industry in Surat to continue functioning with new norms

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 23 (ANI): Despite of earlier suggestions to close the Surat's diamond industry in wake of COVID pandemic, it will continue to function as per the new norms, said Dinesh Navadiya, Gujarat region chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on Monday.

"There were suggestions to close industry in Surat for a week in view of COVID but in a meeting with officials, several norms have been finalised. Based on these norms the diamond industry will continue functioning," Navadiya said.

However, Mahidharpura, Choksi Bazaar and Mini Bazaar, the main diamond markets, will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 27,260 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, out of which 6,248 are active, 19,349 have been cured/discharged and 1,663 have died. (ANI)

