Diamond jewellery worth Rs 2 crore stolen from hotel in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Diamond jewellery worth Rs 2 crores on Friday was stolen from a hotel room when the family was away for a wedding at night in Jaipur, said the police.

The family had come from Mumbai to Jaipur to attend a destination wedding and was staying at a renowned five-star hotel in Jaipur, as per Radha Raman, Station House Officer (SHO), Jawahar Circle.

A complaint was lodged with the police on Friday night. The family had alleged the Hotel's collusion in the theft, as per the police.



The family raised suspicion that how could a stranger enter their room without the key that is to be handed over by the hotel authorities.

The family further questioned that why was not there any proceedings against any stranger lurking in the hotel, stated the police.

The police are interrogating the hotel employees and scanning the CCTV footage is also underway. (ANI)

