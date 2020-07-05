Dibrugarh district administration felicitates RMRC for isolating COVID-19

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Dibrugarh district administration on Sunday felicitated the entire team of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Lahoal, for successfully isolating COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), informed a press release.

"The team of RMRC (ICMR) was able to isolate the Covid-19 virus, termed as the first step in the development of a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus which has become a global concern," read the release.

The team was offered roses and a traditional 'Phulam Gamush' for their achievement.

"Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipu Kumar Deka, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Nabajyoti Gogoi and officers of NHM felicitated the Director of RMRC Dr K. Narayan, Scientist and Nodal officer Dr Biswajyoti Borkakoty, and the entire team who are working day and night for the success by offering a traditional Phulam Gamush," it added. (ANI)

