Dibrugarh University ragging case: Authority suspends 3 hostel wardens

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): The authority of Dibrugarh University has suspended three wardens of the hostel of the varsity days after a first-semester postgraduate student of jumped off his hostel building after allegedly being fed up with being ragged.

Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University told ANI, "Three wardens have been suspended. We will appoint three new wardens and the process is on."

Earlier in the day, police had said that they have arrested one more accused in the case.

Police said that the arrested accused has been identified as Subhrojyoti Baruah, a political science student in his third semester. They have also detained another student identified as Newar for interrogation, officials said.

Anand Sharma, an M Com student of the state-run Dibrugarh University had allegedly jumped off the second floor of his PNGB hostel building on November 27. It is alleged that Sharma resorted to the step as he was fed up with being ragged by his seniors. Sharma was immediately rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Dibrugarh Police registered a case, based on a complaint filed by Sharma's parents against five persons allegedly involved in the incident.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu informed on November 28 that he has ordered a Magisterial inquiry into the ragging incident at the Dibrugarh University and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghamitra Baruah will lead the inquiry.

Shwetabk Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh district told ANI on November 29 that three persons were apprehended for allegedly ragging juniors at the Dibrugarh University. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the police officer said.

The Dibrugarh University had on November 28 suspended as many as 18 students involved in the alleged ragging incident.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained and follow up action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging".

Condemning the incident, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday asked the Dibrugarh University authorities and police to take strong action against the culprits.



"We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels," the Assam Education Minister had said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on November 29 said that state government has directed the state police to investigate the ragging incident and to probe whether the varsity authorities had attempted to cover up the incident.

The Assam Chief Minister said that there has definitely been neglect on the part of Dibrugarh University in the ragging incident.

"Yesterday, the Assam cabinet expressed its dissatisfaction over the role played by the Dibrugarh University Authority. We have directed police to investigate whether attempts were made by the Dibrugarh University authorities to cover up the incident. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible help to the victim. If the parents of the victim want to shift him outside of the state for better treatment, I request Education Minister to facilitate everything. Police will arrest those who are still absconding. If there is any complicity with the authority, we will not spare them also," the chief minister said.

According to reports, ragging was continuing in Dibrugarh University since September and the student Anand Sarma had informed Dibrugarh University authorities about it in a letter. The youth also mentioned the names of several senior students in the letter.

Meanwhile, the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh has suspended two students for allegedly indulging in ragging, officials said on November 29.

Dr Sayan Mukherjee and Dr Saket Saraf-- both the students of the 2021-22 batch, guilty of harassing junior PG students mentally as well as physically, according to an order of the Assam Medical College.

The order of the Assam Medical College was issued by its Principal Dr Sanjib Kakati on the basis of the report of the Anti-Ragging Committee.

The Principal said the Postgraduate students of the department of Orthopedics department of the Assam Medical College were found guilty of harassing junior Postgraduate students both physically and mentally, which is a gross misconduct.

"Hence, on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, disciplinary actions are imposed upon the guilty PG students of the department of Orthopaedics," Dr Kakati said.

An order was issued on November 21 and the two students have been expelled from the hostel immediately and suspended from attending classes and academic privileges for six months, Dr Kakati said. (ANI)

