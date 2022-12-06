Dibrugarh University ragging: Prime accused sent for five days police remand

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): The prime accused in the dibrugarh-university-ragging">Dibrugarh University ragging incident case Rahul Chetry has been sent to the police remand for five days, the police official said on Monday.

Police arrested Chetry, who has been untraceable since November 27. The M Com student allegedly jumped off a hostel building to escape further harassment.

Chetry surrendered before the Assam Police on Monday morning.

Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh district told ANI that, he surrendered at Lekhapani Police Station in the neighbouring Tinsukia district.

"Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the dibrugarh-university-ragging">Dibrugarh University ragging incident," the SP of Dibrugarh district said.

Earlier, the authority of Dibrugarh University had suspended three wardens of the hostel of the varsity.Anand Sharma, an M Com student of the state-run Dibrugarh University had allegedly jumped off the second floor of his PNGB hostel building on November 27.

It is alleged that Sharma resorted to the step as he was fed up with being ragged by his seniors. Sharma was immediately rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Dibrugarh Police registered a case, based on a complaint filed by Sharma's parents against five persons allegedly involved in the incident.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu informed on November 28 that he has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghamitra Baruah will lead the inquiry.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that there has "definitely been neglect" on the part of the university in the ragging incident.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible help to the victim. If the parents of the victim want to shift him outside of the state for better treatment, I request Education Minister to facilitate everything."

"Police will arrest those who are still absconding. If there is any complicity with the authority, we will not spare them also," the chief minister had told reporters. (ANI)