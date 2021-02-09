Dictatorship in Bengal, Mamata suppresses Opposition parties in state: Nadda

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Questioning the law and order situation in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that there is a "dictatorship" in West Bengal and alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suppresses the Opposition parties in the state.

"There is a dictatorship in Bengal. Mamata ji suppresses Opposition. 130 BJP workers are martyred. What kind of law and order situation is this?" Nadda asked.

Speaking at a rally in Jhargram, he said that human trafficking and acid attack cases are widely reported in the state.



Targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, the BJP leader said that this 'Parivartan Yatra' is a move to oust Banerjee's government from office.

"Parivartan Yatra is a move against Mamata's rule. Bengal wants to change. Modi ji has done justice to people while Mamata disillusioned them. She talks about Maa, Maati Maanush. Maa was not respected, Maati was not protected, and nothing was done for Maanush," he said.

"On one hand, there is Modi ji who is determined to develop Bengal, be it East-West Metro, roads, pension for 21 lakh people or DBT scheme, everything has been done. While Mamata ji hinders all developmental activities in the state," he alleged.

Nadda also said that there will be a change in May after the Assembly polls.

"There will be a 'Parivartan in May, Mamata Ji will leave and BJP's lotus will bloom. During Amphan, PM Modi provided Rs 2775 crores relief package which was misused, TMC workers got the money in their account," he said. (ANI)

