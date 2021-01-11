Did not allow Haryana CM to hold rally in Karnal, will continue protest against BJP rallies: BKU chief

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said that his organisation did not let Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hold a rally in Karnal and asserted that they will continue to protest against BJP rallies.

"Yes, we didn't allow Khattar Sahab (Haryana CM) to hold the rally in Kaimal. BJP said that they will hold 700 rallies to break our movement and we will protest against such BJP rallies," Chaduni said.

Khattar's Kisan Mahapanchayat was called off on Sunday as agitating farmers vandalised the venue at Kaimla village in Karnal district.



Protesting farmers also damaged the helipad where Khattar was scheduled to land. Haryana Police used tear gas shells and water cannon to disperse the protesting farmers.

Later, the Chief Minister accused the BKU chief of attempting to instigate the people.

"Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I had intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he is sensible," he said.

"If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Bharatiya Kisan Union chief) has been circulating since the day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

