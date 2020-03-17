Did not move no-confidence motion in Assembly, says BJP Chief Whip Narottam Mishra

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Whip in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Narottam Mishra on Tuesday refused that the BJP moved a no-confidence motion and said Kanal Nath is speaking a lie.

Speaking to ANI he said, "I heard the Chief Minister speaking on TV yesterday that BJP has moved a no-confidence motion. It is a lie. This is his tactic to escape. Why is he lying? We are saying that we have not given any notice."

"Governor had asked them to prove their majority. We had given our signatures against the government, they are calling it no-confidence motion. They said that the MLAs who have been held captive should come before the media, today they have come before the media," he further added.

"All of them said that Kamal Nath government is confined to Chhindwara. Putramoh mein poori sarkar ko inhone duba diya. Ek rashtriya adhyaksh ne putramoh mein desh ke andar Congress duba di aur inhone yahan duba di," he said.

Earlier in a day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh has the numbers and is ready to face a no-confidence motion in the state Assembly. (ANI)

