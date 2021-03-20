'Didi' stands like wall in front of every development scheme: PM Modi

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of "loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that West Bengal needs a dispensation that gives "Padhai (education), Kamai (jobs), Dawai (medicines), Sinchai (irrigation) and Sunwai (justice by listening to complaints)".

Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Kharagpur ahead of the state Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) stands like a wall in front of every development scheme. You trusted her but she betrayed your trust. Did she not break your dreams, did she not destroy them? She is talking about 20 angikar (promises), arey didi, Bengal gave you 10 years to serve but you gave them years of loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance."

"Bengal needs a government that gives Padai (education) kamai (jobs) dawai (medicines) sinchai (irrigation) and sunwai (justice by listening to complaints)," he added.

The Prime Minister further accused Mamata of snatching away 10 important years of West Bengal's development, the rights of the poor and Dalits and appeasement of Muslims.

"For Kendu leaves do you not have to give cut money? Be it tribal, labourer or poor. Didi's track record is about snatching away the rights of the poor, dalits and tribals and appeasement of Muslims is her game. She has snatched away important ten years of Bengal's development," he said.

Further stating that the situation of education in West Bengal is "pathetic", PM Modi said, "Didi's pathshala syllabus includes cut money, tolabazi (tactics), syndicate. Recruitment boards are with TMC leaders, such is the pathetic situation of education."

Stating that the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced language-related reform as it promotes regional languages as the medium of education, the Prime Minister said that despite the policy being a reform, the West Bengal Chief Minister is refusing to implement NEP in the state.

"After 35 years, the new education policy was brought in in the country. The aim is to reform the education system according to the 21st century. Under this, regional languages are to be promoted as the medium of education. Should a child of the poor be an engineer or a doctor or not? But due to language, they lag behind. And thus the language-related reform was introduced but Didi is opposing this too. They are refusing to implement this," he said.

Challenging the 'Khela Hobe' slogan of Mamata, PM Modi said that the game would definitely be played and development shall start in the state.

He said, "Didi won't be allowed to play with Bengal's future, she says khela hobe, Bengal is saying khela shesh hobe, vikas arambh hobe."

Questioning the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes in the state, PM Modi said, "If you ask for Amphan relief account, she gets angry, if you seek answers on jobs, houses are burnt. The common man is asking why he is not getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat and farmers are asking why they didn't get the benefits of OM Kisan Samman Nidhi and thela vendor svanidhi schemes. Women are asking about money sent for drinking water to household and why lakhs were devoid of pucca ghar."

Accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister of snatching the people's right to vote, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the TMC supremo will not be allowed to murder democracy.

"Every person has got right in the Constitution to vote but in Bengal, Mamata didi has been snatching that right of Bengalis. The way your right was snatched during the panchayat elections, the country witnessed that. Didi won't be allowed to murder democracy. Police and administration too remember this," he said.

Stating that there is a potential of making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in West Bengal, the Prime Minister alleged that these prospects have been hurt by the TMC.

The Prime Minister also promised a fisheries plan for the deep-sea fishing harbour at Petuaghat in the East Midnapore district.

Elections will be held in eight phases in the state, starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)