'Didi' waged open war against SC, ST and OBCs in Bengal: PM Modi

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has waged an open war against the state's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC).

"Didi has waged an open war against Modi as well as my brothers and sisters from SC, ST, OBC in Bengal. She has started a campaign to discredit the ordinary voters of Bengal," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally ahead of the fifth phase of the assembly polls.

He said that the people of Bengal have confirmed the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the first four phases of polling, something which has irked the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Pointing out to the violence during the polls, the prime minister questioned if Mamata had appealed for peaceful elections even once during her election rallies.

"Has Didi appealed even once for the peaceful conduct of elections? Has she even once said that strict action will be taken against those who will involve in violence and who try to obstruct voting?" PM Modi said.

Polling for the first four phases has concluded in West Bengal. The next phase of polling in the eight-phased state assembly elections will take place on April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)