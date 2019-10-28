Didn't ask to vote for BJP or Congress, says Dushyant Chautala

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday said his party neither asked for votes for BJP nor for Congress and said that the BJP-JJP leadership will give a stable government to the state.

"We did not ask for votes either for BJP or for Congress. The BJP-JJP leadership decided to provide a stable government in the state," he said while speaking to reporters here.

"People who are asking -- "Vote kisko, aur support kisko", did we ask for votes for them?" he questioned.

His response comes after JJP faced criticism from some quarters over support to the BJP.

Extending wishes to people on Diwali, Chautala said, "BJP and JJP will take Haryana on the path of progress and prosperity."

The Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that welfare of farmers, protection of women and traders and reduction in crime rate will be the priorities of the new government.

Thanking the workers for his party's performance in the recent Assembly Elections, the JJP leader said, "It is due to their hard work that this 14 years of "Vanvaas" (being out of power) ended on Diwali."

When asked about who all will be ministers from JJP in the Haryana government, he said it is too soon to comment.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

Manohar Lal Khattar also took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term after the recently concluded polls in the state. In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats and managed to get the support of seven independent MLAs. (ANI)

