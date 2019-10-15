NCP leader Praful Patel addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
NCP leader Praful Patel addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Didn't know Iqbal Mirchi's wife was undesirable person: Praful Patel

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:58 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former union minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that he had no reason to believe that Hazra Iqbal Memon, wife of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi, was an undesirable person.
Patel's name has reportedly appeared in a land deal case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, Muhammed Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi.
Patel also said that he or his family members also did not make any financial transaction with her.
"At that time, there was no reason to believe that Hazra Iqbal Memon was an undesirable person or that dealing with her was a violation of the law. There has not been a single Naya paisa financial transaction between her and any entity of the Patel family," he said addressing a press conference here.
He also raised a question on the government saying if they had their reservations, why have they still not taken possession of the land?
"If the government of any agency had told us that this assignment of property should be in favour of the government. It would have been done. Why has the government not taken possession of the land?" Patel said.
The NCP leader said that if the government agencies had any reason to believe that Hazra Iqbal Memon was an undesirable person, it should have been duly notified to us.
"She had been paying rent, filing income tax returns and living in the country at the time. She was even given a passport to travel to Saudi Arabia in 1999. In the same year, the Supreme Court had restored her passport and given her along with all the rights to travel," he said.
Patel also said that the property had gone into litigation after a family dispute following the death of his father. "The property was under a court receiver the whole time and we were merely confirming parties," he added.
Defending his signature on the document handing over the possession of the land, Patel said: "You (media) are questioning me why I have put my signature on the document. As co-owner, I had to give her the consent. Otherwise, the title would not have been registered which would have been a contempt of court."
"We did not have any control over the property or the right in the property which has been established by the order of a high court and is duly registered in the sub-registrar office," he said.
"Her right to stay in the property arose out of a High Court order in 1988," he added.
Patel said that the core issue is how Memon and her husband got into the building in Worli.
"Millennium Developers, a special purpose vehicle was formed to reconstruct the building after the MCDM declared the building unsafe. Under a consent order filed in the Bombay High Court in 1999, Millennium Developers was given right to negotiate and settle tenants including Memon by offering them alternate accommodation or re-accommodation in the renovated building," he added.
Patel's name has reportedly appeared in a land deal case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, Muhammed Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi. He was also reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the matter.
He was also reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:03 IST

Bengaluru: Security agency owner arrested for assaulting employee

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Police here arrested a man and booked a case against him for allegedly assaulting his security guard.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:24 IST

Twitterati pay tribute to 'Missile Man' Dr Kalam with different...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): People on Tuesday paid tribute on Twitter with different hashtags to late former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:20 IST

IMF slashes India's growth projection to 6.1 pc for 2019

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India's economic growth projection for 2019 to 6.1 per cent, but said that it might pick up to 7 per cent in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:17 IST

Army Chief lauds NIA for large number of convictions in terror...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Complimenting his men for having foiled more than 30 BAT actions in the recent past, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday appreciated the National investigation Agency for making a large number of convictions in terror-related cases.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:51 IST

Delhi Government waives vehicle fitness fee for taxis

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections, Delhi Government on Tuesday waived vehicle fitness fees for taxis and also reduced many other documentation charges by more than three times.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:51 IST

NSA Doval presses for developing core technologies for national security

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that India should assess technologies available within the county to develop core ones for national security.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:50 IST

Have not yet received any summons from ED: Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that he has not yet received any notice or summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged land deal with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim'

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:45 IST

J-K administration announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to family of...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced one lakh ex-gratia to the family of a woman who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:43 IST

Thiruvananthapuram corporation receives Zero waste City award in Malaysia

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram corporation has been placed in a zero-waste cities list and received an award for its green city projects at International Zero Waste Cities Conference (IZWCC ) held in Malaysia on October 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:38 IST

Sewa Service Trains flagged off in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off Sewa Service Trains at New Delhi Railway Station and stated that these trains will benefit in connecting small towns to major cities in different states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:38 IST

President Kovind meets officer-trainees of Military Engineer Service

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met with the officer-trainees of the Military Engineer Service (MES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and urged them to be innovative in their approach to think how the life of the soldiers can be made more comfortable.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:34 IST

EPCA calls meeting to address concern over implementation of GRAP

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has called for a meeting on Friday to address the concerns raised over the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into effect on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl