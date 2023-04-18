Diesel generators polluting Delhi NCR to be replaced with clean energy backup soon: Phinergy chief

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Chief of Israeli clean energy company Phinergy Aviv Tzidon has said that they are working with telecom companies for an option to diesel generators of mobile towers, which are seen as a contributor to pollution, and expressed confidence that these would soon be replaced with a more sustainable and clean energy backup in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Phinergy is an Israeli clean energy company developing metal-air technology, turning metals - namely aluminium and zinc - into a new way to store, transport and generate clean and safe energy.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Aviv Tzidon, Phinergy CEO said they are working very tightly with telecommunication companies to have the backup made with clean energy.

"We will be able to have zero diesel generators polluting Delhi-NCR in telecommunication towers, we will announce it shortly, probably in a year's time. We are working very tightly with telecommunication companies to have the backup made with pure, clean energy from India, which keeps the air in India clean."

Phinergy is working on aluminium fuel technology in a joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Limited.



It was in 2020 that IOCL and Phinergy announced the formation of a joint venture in India to collaborate in developing aluminium-air battery systems including research and development, customisation, manufacturing, assembly, sales and service of aluminium-air energy systems technology.

Talking about the joint venture, Tzidon said that aluminium-air energy technology is zero-emission, sustainable and 100 per cent in line with the capacity of India to control its clean air destiny.

"This innovation will take time to come to India as the process takes time, there are regulations involved, but we are working on it to the best of our capabilities along with Indian Oil so this technology reaches the country soon," he said.

"We are also collaborating with Tata Motors. Recently, we made a demonstration at the auto show. A car that runs more on aluminium battery and uses less lithium battery for daily use. The car is lighter, cheaper and can run 500 kilometres in a go. Lithium, and aluminium combined together gave better results than one of the technologies alone," he added.

Tzidon said the company is working on a few car models.

"Once they (Tata) decide to go for a model built with this technology, we will be able to see on the street. We are also working with other companies in India, but some are unwilling to reveal the upstream R&D. So we cannot reveal who they are. We are working with more than three OEMs in India," he said. (ANI)

