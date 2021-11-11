Diesel price should have been reduced by at least Rs 25 to bring down inflation, says Rajasthan minister

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the fuel prices and said that the BJP-led government in Centre is doing everything for its "friends" but it has no sympathy for the common man and farmers.

Dotasra said, "If the price was to be reduced then at least Rs 25 on diesel should be reduced so that to bring inflation under control. The Modi government is doing everything for their friends but there is no sympathy for common man and farmers."



This comment comes as the Finance Ministry, earlier on November 3, announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

"BJP which had won elections due to the votes of farmers never thought about the welfare of those farmers. During their first term also, they had done some amendments to the land acquisition bill. However, Congress and Rahul Gandhi always stood in favour of the farmers," the Congress leader said.

"In their second term, the NDA-led government brought three black laws just to give favour to their capitalist friends who had helped BJP in election funding. The same thing is happening in the matter of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Despite SC's orders, the Centre is not doing the probe properly. I think this is a conspiracy," he added. (ANI)

