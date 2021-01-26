Different contingents marched past on Rajpath in Delhi on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, several marching contingents marched down Rajpath in Delhi on Tuesday, with President Ram Nath Kovind saluting them from the dais.

A 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising of soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of its Navy and air warriors their Air Force, led by the contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon kick-started the parade of marching contingents.

After that, the contingent of Jat Regiment, led by Captain Rishabh Singh Sambyal, marched past the salute dais.

The regiment traces its origin to the year 1795 when Calcutta Militia was raised and later converted into Regular Infantry Battalion in 1859. The Motto of the regiment is "Sangathan Va Veerta" and the war cry is "Jat Balwan - Jai Bhagwan."

The march past by Jat Regiment was followed by a combined band of Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre, Para Regimental Centre and Jat Regimental Centre.

This contingent, with 68 musicians, was led by Subedar Kannan R of Mechanised Infantry and assisted by Naib Subedar Rajender Singh of Para Regimental Centre, Naib Subedar Dhan Singh of Jat Regimental Centre and Havildar Shaym Singh of Mechanised Infantry.

The next contingent was of Garhwal Rifles led by Captain Rajpoot Saurabh Singh of 17th Battalion Garhwal Rifles. The Jawans of the Garhwal Rifles hail from seven districts of Garhwal Region namely Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Haridwar and Dehradun.

After Garhwal Regiment, it was the turn of the Mahar Regiment, led by Lieutenant Subhayu Bose. The Mahar Regiment was formed on October 1, 1941, in Belgaum by efforts of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Mahar Regiment's marching contingent was followed by the combined band of Sikh Regimental Centre, Assam Regimental Centre and Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre. The band was led by Subedar Kalwant Singh of Sikh Regimental Centre and assisted by Naib Subedar Pragat Singh of Sikh Regimental Centre, Havildar Santosh Kumar of Assam Regimental Centre and Naib Subedar Ashok Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre.

It was followed by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment contingent, which was led by Major Harish Thakur of 1st Battalion Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. The Regiment was raised by Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of the Dogra Kingdom in 1820 as the State Force.



Marching in smartly, the next contingent was of Bengal Sappers, led by Major Piyush Sharma, Sena Medal, of 69 Engineer Regiment. The origin of Bengal Sappers dates back to November 07, 1803, when Corps of Bengal Pioneers, the forerunners of the Bengal Engineer Group was raised at Kanpur by Capt T Wood for the Bengal Presidency.

Next on the Rajpath, was the contingent of the Madras Regiment. The Gallant Thambis of the Madras Regiment's Territorial Army comprised of three TA battalions: 110 Madras TA, 122 MadrasTA and 172 Madras TA, which is led by Major Manish Verma of 172 Madras TA.

Lieutenant Commander Lalit Kumar led the contingent of the Indian Navy comprising of 96 Sailors and 04 officers. The smartly dressed sailors were in 12/8 formation.

Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar was the one who led the Air Force Band which was playing the tune 'Sound Barrier Quick March'.

The final marching contingent from the Indian armed forces was of the Indian Air Force that comprised of 96 Airmen and four officers and was lead by Flight Lieutenant Tanik Sharma.

The next contingent marched on Rajpath was that of the Indian Coast Guard. Deputy Commandant Ashish Nagar was leading the contingent and was assisted by Assistant Commandant S Deviga, Assistant Commandant Yamini Godula and Assistant Commandant P Kartik Rao.

Apart from the Armed Forces, the central paramilitary forces also participated in the parade.

Assistant Commandant Salil Dudi lead the Central Reserve Police Force contingent comprising of 96 personnel.

The contingent from Indo-Tibetan Border Police force led by Assistant Commandant Dinesh Kumar, three Subordinate Officers and 96 Other ranks also marched past the saluting dais.

Like every year, Delhi Police also marched past on the Rajpath. Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshat Kaushal, IPS led the smartly attired men from the Delhi Police marching contingent comprising one Gazetted Officer, three Sub Inspectors, 38 Head Constables and 58 Constables.

At last but not the least, other contingents from the National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme also took part in the parade. (ANI)

