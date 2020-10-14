Differently-abled persons, cancer patients permitted to travel in Mumbai trains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Western Railways has said that on the request of the Maharashtra government permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways to differently-abled persons and cancer patients for travel by special compartment in special suburban services with valid travelling authority over Mumbai Suburban network.



According to a press statement from Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, "On the request of government of Maharashtra on October 8, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to differently-abled persons and Cancer Patients for travel by special compartment in special suburban services with valid travelling authority over Mumbai Suburban network."

The press statement further read, "Except for essential category staff and specified categories, as per the directives of State Government, others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19. The public is requested not to believe any rumours."

The government had imposed restrictions on local trains in view of the coronavirus pandemic and only essential services staff could travel by local trains till now. (ANI)

