Difficult times for rickshaw pullers in Delhi amid nationwide lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus has left many in crisis and without a source of income in the national capital.

Reghu Das, a rickshaw puller who hails from West Bengal's Uttar Bilaspur told ANI," The situation is terrible; whatever we will earn we will use that to put food on our plates. I would have left for home had the trains been operational. The landlord says, "pay the rent or I will lock the house.'

"The police ask us to stay home but for how long can we go without food? Police hit us with batons asking us to stay indoors. I reside in Mandawali here," Das added.

Although the government has announced several measures to mitigate their hardships, Reghu Das has alleged that he has not received any support from the government.

Another rickshaw puller who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Sahaswan said," How do we feed our children now? Everything has been shut down, we roam around in alleys in search of customers. Sometimes also get Police's lathis as they see us out on the roads.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced several measures to help people in need, including Rs 5,000 for each construction worker under Construction Workers Welfare Board Fund and implementation of Ayushman Bharat--Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance scheme (ANI).