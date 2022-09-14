Difficult to work for people being in Congress; Assam Congress leader resigns

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 13 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Kamrul Islam Choudhury on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party citing the "directionless and confused leadership of the APCC" to be the reason for quitting.

While talking to ANI, Choudhury said, "It's sad that no Congress leader from Delhi is coming to do a ground study. It's difficult to work for people being in Congress. I request them to unite State Congress first, then do Bharat Jodo."

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he had said that this had made the Congress party in Assam "unstable".



He added that "thousands of grass-root workers like me" have given "blood and sweat for the party for years".

Choudhury censured the party's inaction against the Congress MLAs who have cross-voted in the recently held presidential elections.

He pointed out that senior leaders like Assam Congress President Bhupen Bora were aware of the issue of cross-voting MLAs. He mentioned that Bora called out those MLAs and termed them as 'Gaddar'.

Choudhury was earlier the National Secretary of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), Congress' student wing and president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC). (ANI)

