DIG holds video conference to assess COVID-19 situation in Andhra's Eluru

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) KV Mohan Rao held a video conference on Thursday with all sub-divisional police officers, and circle inspectors in the range.

West Godavari district COVID-19 nodal officer and district level police staff also took part in the video conference.

The DIG interacted with the police staff of the district and suggested the DSPs and CIs to extend departmental cooperation to those affected with corona and provide all medical facilities to them.

He said that in total 204 police personnel were affected with COVID-19 in West Godavari district, of which 160 have recovered, and 98 of the recovered personnel have joined the service again. He said that two of them died and the remaining 42 of them are active cases.

"Those affected from COVID-19 should be brave and confident, and get inspiration from those who have recovered and joined duties. Corona patients need not be afraid or be disheartened. Society should not stigmatise such patients," said DIG Rao.

He further said that tests are being conducted for the maximum number of staff members.

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,996 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally for coronavirus cases to 2,64,142, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer on Thursday.

As per the nodal officer, there are 90,840 active cases while 1,70,924 patients have recovered from the disease.

82 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,378. (ANI)

