DIG RPF booked for sexually harassing woman passenger

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A DIG of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was booked for sexually harassing a woman co-passenger while travelling in a train here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The incident occurred on wee hours of Monday when both the victim and the accused police officer were travelling in the same coach of an overnight express train running between Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Both the woman and DIG were travelling in the coach A1 on berth 13 and 15. The woman alleged that the official misbehaved with her and was involved in the obscene act. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," said Sunil Kumar Jain, SP, Railways.

"I was sleeping on my birth. When in the morning I stretched my hand to pick up my water-bottle my hand touched her hand. I said sorry and said that you are like my sister and daughter but she didn't listen and she wanted to make an issue out of it," said DIG Vijay Khartarkar (ANI)

