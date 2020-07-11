Digambar Kamat calls for 'effective health care plan' to combat COVID-19 in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat on Saturday slammed the state government for its COVID-19 response, and called for an "effective health care plan" to combat coronavirus pandemic in the state.

"As COVID-19 deaths reach double-digit, how many more deaths Government of Goa need to come out with for effective health care plan? Hand over COVID-19 Hospital Management to Army before it is too late," Digambar Kamat tweeted.

He also called for the immediate release of the 'white paper' on COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2251 cases and 9 deaths in the state due to infection. (ANI)

