Digambar Kamat slams Goa govt over decision to hold assembly session amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Goa opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Saturday questioned the state government's decision in pushing through a budget during the one-day assembly session, slated to be held on July 27.

"With the death toll rising and a 14-year-old losing her life, will the BJP government still go ahead by suspending all rules and pass budget and conduct business without discussion during one-day assembly session?" Kamat said in a tweet.

"Will Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant make a categorical statement whether COVID-19 pandemic and people's suffering is last priority for the government?"

According to the Union Health Ministry, Goa has reported 4,540 COVID-19 cases including 1,646 active cases, 2,865 recoveries and 29 deaths so far. (ANI)

