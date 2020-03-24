Digambar Kamat urges Goa CM to ensure supply of basic commodities during lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Tuesday demanded the state government to ensure basic essential commodities are provided to the people during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Government should make arrangements for the supply of basic essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries, fish, eggs and bread and ensure that no one remains hungry during the lockdown period till March 31, 2020," read an official statement.

Kamat said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has agreed for the same and assured to put a proper effective mechanism in place for management.

"I urge the Chief Minister to ensure that he makes an official announcement in this regard with an address to the citizens of Goa," he said.

The state government on March 23 extended the 'Janta curfew' for three more days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 519 on Tuesday. (ANI)

