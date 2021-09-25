Digital exhibition on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday inaugurated a digital exhibition on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in New Delhi, informed the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.



Speaking after inaugurating the Digital Exhibition on Life and Contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Union Minister said, "This is indeed an occasion of redemption when we seek to restore the deserved glory of our unsung heroes and undo the injustice done to them by history."

"The nation owes it to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for reviving and reminding us of the contribution of unsung heroes and unsung freedom fighters including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," he added.

The event was also attended by the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, PK Tripathy, Additional Secretary Rashmi Chowdhary and other senior officials. (ANI)

