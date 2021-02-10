'Digital stalker' arrested in Faridabad for threatening over 50 women with morphed photos

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing around 50 women by threatening them with morphed photos of themselves.



According to the police, the accused, Rahim Khan, is a digital stalker and was arrested from Faridabad by the Cyber Cell Team of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi, and personnel of the RK Puram Police Station.

For the last six months, Khan, who goes by the Instagram username 'ch_rahim_khan786', used to morph pictures of women available on social media platforms into sexually explicit pictures. He would then blackmail them by threatening to upload the pictures on social media to defame them. (ANI)

