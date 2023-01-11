DIGP Jaidev Kesri conducts Operational Conference in view of Republic Day, Amarnath yatra

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Jaidev Kesri on Wednesday conducted an Operational Conference with all Commanding Officers of Central Reserve Police Force North Range in Srinagar.



Jaidev Kesri assumed the command of North Range CRPF Srinagar on January 5.

During the conference, all the issues of security concern, and tactical and strategic importance of operational areas of North range CRPF were discussed.

According to an official statement, the challenges in Srinagar during the harsh winter, and the forthcoming 26 January security threats and security preparations for Amarnath Yatra 2023 were also discussed.



Kesri directed the troops to work hard on the ground with a sense of vigil and alertness and swift contingency response.



"Emphasis was also laid on Professionalism, Cooperation and coordination with Police and sister organisations, core competencies of empowering the local public through the people first policy, and taking good care of foot soldiers for better administrative arrangements for optimal operational performance to attain organisational goals," the official statement said.

He also reiterated that CRPF has always played important role in maintaining peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir and stands committed as a force to ensure the order of law and peace-building in the state.

Further, he interacted with the troops of all Operational units of SNR North Range, wherein, he applauded the commitment and hard work of troops on the ground.

The conference was concluded with a vote of thanks to all participants. (ANI)

