Digvijay Singh has the habit of lying with royal pride, says Union Minister Prahlad Patel

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday criticised former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remarks on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and termed it as yet another ruse to indulge in the politics of lies.

Talking to ANI, Patel said, "It is the habit of Digvijay Singh to lie with royal pride. There is no need to take his words seriously. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, we pray to God to give wisdom to Digvijay Singh."

In fact, with the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the interpretation of the Taliban mentality is gaining momentum during accusations and counter-allegations in Indian politics, in which the latest case is the tweet of Digvijay Singh.

In his tweet, Digvijay, while commenting on Bhagwat, said, "The Taliban says that women are not fit to join the government. Similarly, Bhagwat says that women should take care of the household. How much do you get from this idea?"



Slamming the tweet, Patel said that it is unfortunate that Digvijay Singh is in such a hurry to protest that he is violating the limits of Indian culture, of our Sanatan Dharma, of our mother-power, of our organizations that are sacrificing their life for the nation."

Patel also termed the manner in which the opposition criticised the Modi government at the Centre as unfortunate. Criticizing the opposition's decision to boycott the committee being set up to inquire into violence in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, he said, the "Upper House has its own dignity, its own accepted traditions."

"I think nothing can be sadder than what happened inside the Rajya Sabha. The good thing was that the leader of the House, the Government and the Chairman sitting on the seat tried to take the process forward with a restraint that an All-Party Parliamentary Committee was formed. But, unfortunately, the opposition has refused to be on that committee," said Patel.

He said, "This is an attempt to destroy values. The Chairman has the right to make his own decisions. The procedure adopted was adopted keeping in mind the democratic norms. The attitude of the opposition is condemnable. I think it is an attempt by the opposition to obstruct the government."

Significantly, Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu saying that no leader of opposition parties will join the committee to inquire into the incidents in Rajya Sabha. In his letter, he called it another attempt to silence the opposition. (ANI)

