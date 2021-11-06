Digvijay Singh isn't aware that civilians can don army uniform as a mark of honour: BJP general secy Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): In reply to a question by Congress leader Digvijay Singh about Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing the Army uniform, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that Singh is not aware that civilians can don the uniform as a mark of honour.



Earlier today, referring to PM Modi's military uniform, Digvijaya Singh sought a clarification from CDS Bipin Rawat and Rajnath Singh whether a non-Army person can dress up in Army uniform. "Would Gen Rawat or Raksha Mantri ji please clarify? It used to take years to get defence equipment earlier, said Singh.

"Digvijay Singh will not be aware of this, but army officers have the right to dress up any civilian. I was also dressed in a programme. Civilians who do good work are given this honour," Vijayvagia told ANI.

"Digvijay Singh may not have got this honour, so he feels that way, but according to this tradition, ace cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni wore the uniform," he said. (ANI)

