Digvijay trying to foment phobia against Hindus: Baijayant Panda

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): BJP's national vice president, Baijayant Panda slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his controversial remark that people wearing saffron clothes commit rapes.

He said that Digvijaya is trying to foment phobia against the Hindu community.

"Digvijaya Singh is known for making very controversial statements and almost all of his statements go in a particular direction which tries to foment phobia against one community," said Panda talking to ANI here on Tuesday.

"People have answered such allegations in election after election. For a person who addresses terrorist and killers with respect what else can you expect from him?" he asked.

"It is not right to say this, there are people from various religions who commit atrocities and action should be taken against them all," he added.

"If you look at statics, it is quite obvious, people from the Hindu community are not particularly more involved in crime whether they wear saffron or not wear it. Statics shows that it is probably less than many other communities," said Panda.

"Attacking one community is his speciality and it doesn't garner much support," he added.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh stoked a controversy on Tuesday by saying that "people are wearing saffron clothes and committing crimes like rape."

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping girls. Rapes are are taking place inside temples, is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even God will forgive them," Singh said at an event in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was also present at the event.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kamal Nath said, "Some people are understandably unhappy at my participation here as they think they have bagged a contract on religious matters." (ANI)

