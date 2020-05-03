Digvijaya Singh raises doubts over Aarogya Setu App, terms it as 'malware'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday raised privacy and data issues over the usage of 'Aarogya Setu App', a COVID-19 tracking mobile application launched by the Centre, saying it has the features of "malware".

"It is a serious issue as the Israeli software company NSO may have sold their new malware "Fleming" to Pakistan to penetrate Indian Army personnel's Family accounts. I am told Arogya Setu App has all the features of Fleming malware. IT Minister GOI must clarify," he tweeted in the morning today.

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also raised doubts over the new application and claimed it is a "sophisticated surveillance system" outsourced to a private operator.

"The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," the Gandhi scion said on Twitter yesterday.

'Aarogya Setu App' helps users identify whether they are at risk of the coronavirus infection. It also provides citizens with important information, including ways to avoid COVID-19 and its symptoms. (ANI)

