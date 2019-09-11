Digvijaya Singh slams Centre over Chidambaram's arrest, says govt implementing 'Gujarat model of governance'

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Slamming the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of his party colleague P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday accused the government of implementing "Gujarat Model of Governance" and said that the former finance minister has been falsely implicated in the case.

Taking to Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, stated, "It is only done in the spirit of revenge. If Chidamabaram would have gone to BJP, would he had been arrested? Modi-Shah duo is working in order to take revenge. This is the Gujarat Model of Governance. I salute the courage of Chidambaram ji."

He further questioned the Centre for not taking any action against the government officials who were a part of Finance Ministry while Chidambaram was in power.

"What was Modi government doing in the last five years if they knew that P Chidambaram has committed a crime? If Chidambaram ji has favoured anybody as the Finance Minister, so why were the Central government officials supporting him were not held guilty? Why no action was taken on them ?" he said in another tweet.

A CBI court had on Thursday sent Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19 in the INX Media case, saying that allegations against him were found to be "serious".

The Rouse Avenue court allowed Chidambaram's application to provide a separate cell to him with adequate security. The Congress leader filed the application, seeking a direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

