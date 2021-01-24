Digvijaya Singh slams MP govt, alleges misuse of law against Cong leaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday slammed Shivraj Singh Chouhan for alleged misuse of law against Congress leaders and claimed that Chauhan was not worthy of being the Chief Minister.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan does not know anything about law and he does not deserve to be Chief Minister of the state. How can a Chief Minister 'bury' someone without a trail? Kamal Nath took strict actions against Mafia. But the present government is targeting Congress leaders as well as the poor and Dalits. Chief Minister is not taking action against corrupt BJP leaders and is biased," said Singh while speaking to the media.

Chouhan had earlier issued a warning to those involved in illegal activities, saying that he will bury them 10 feet deep if they do not leave the state.



Singh also criticised the Central agricultural laws by comparing them with the Indigo contract farming under British imperial rule. "East India Company used the contact farming method and we all know its results. Contract or business is among equals, but contact between farmers and big industrialists will not give good results. It has not been successful in the past also," he said.

Responding to the questions on the vaccination drive of the Union government, he said

"Drug controller himself gave approval for restricted emergency use of the vaccines that means they can be only administered to very few people in emergency cases. There is no politics in asking questions on that." (ANI)

