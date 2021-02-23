Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj govt over transfer of IAS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Slamming the Madhya Pradesh government for reportedly transferring the IAS officer who clamped down on illegal mining in the state, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the incident is a "shining example" of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's honesty.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader cited a news report about BJP leader and former minister Kusum Singh Mehdele's statement in protest of the transfer of the civil servant, and said that he always respected Mehdele as she is an 'honest and hardworking politician'.

"Shivraj ji, instead of honouring the officer who took action against land mafias whom you were about to bury in a 10-foot pit, you punished the officer!! This is a shining example of your honesty. Have some Shame," tweeted Singh.

On December 26, Chouhan had 'warned' mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will "bury" them 10 feet deep in the ground.

"I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities," Chouhan had said in an event in Hoshangabad district. (ANI)