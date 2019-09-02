Former under-secretary in Home Ministry, RVS Mani, speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI
Former under-secretary in Home Ministry, RVS Mani, speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI

Digvijaya Singh speaks the language of ISI: RVS Mani

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 07:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Former under-secretary in the Home Ministry, RVS Mani, slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal were taking money from Pakistan's intelligence agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
"It is shocking that he is saying these things, people involved in anti-national activities have no religion. But as far as Digvijaya is concerned, he himself is accused of having shady connections in the past with the ISI. I am not saying this, but the press reports between 2006 and 2008 make it clear. Digvijaya Singh speaks the language of ISI," Mani told ANI here on Sunday.
Stirring a controversy on Saturday, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Singh had also claimed that more than Muslims, it is non-Muslims who are spying for the ISI.
"Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from the ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood," he had said while speaking to reporters in Bhind.
Mani, who is also the author of the book 'Hindu Terror: Insider Account of Ministry of Home Affairs 2006-2010', added that if the Congress leader had any proofs of a link between RSS and ISI he should have gotten them banned during the UPA rule.
"Digvijaya Singh's party was in power till 2014, then why did he not get RSS and other organisations banned? Why didn't they take legal action if they had the facts? His statement is fact-less and should be strongly condemned. He is insulting the Hindu community again and again," Mani said.
Slamming Singh further he added, "There are many court judgements debunking Hindu terror plot. In my book, I have mentioned how this Hindu terror narrative is fake. Digvijaya Singh is trying to create a communal divide."
Singh had later on alleged that his statement on "BJP members accepting money from Pakistan intelligence agency ISI" had been misconstrued by the media.
The leader in a tweet clarified that he made the statement after Madhya Pradesh police arrested BJP and Bajrang Dal IT cell workers for allegedly accepting money for ISI and espionage. (ANI)

