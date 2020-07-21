Digvijaya Singh urges RSS chief to inquire into 'illegal sand mining' by MP CM's family

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday urged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inquire about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's family members being allegedly involved in "illegal sand mining".

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Ji, warm welcome in Bhopal city. Please take a secret report from your volunteers on the subject of conduct and corruption of BJP Chief Minister and Ministers. Also, inquire about Shivraj Ji's family members involved in illegal sand mining."

He further urged Bhagwat to inquire about "buying" of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

"You must also inquire about the buying of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. In this kind of democratic system, please be very clear about the conduct of MLAs and what you think in making them Ministers without being MLAs," he added (roughly translated from Hindi). (ANI)
















































