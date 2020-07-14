Digvijaya takes jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia over Madhya Pradesh portfolio allocation

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday took a jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia after latter's loyalists got the charge of key ministries in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Why is Scindia ji so interested in Transport and Revenue department? Wise people understand this."

Earlier in the morning, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated some of the key departments to loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia loyalists have bagged major portfolios such as revenue, health, energy, women and child, renewable energy, tourism and transport departments.

CM Chouhan's faction has got the charge of public works department, finance, medical, education and mineral development. (ANI)

