Digvijaya's comments akin to Asuras who disrupted religious functions: MP Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Digvijaya Singh's comments on Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan' are reflective of the acts committed by Asuras in ancient times who used to disrupt religious functions, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

"One should observe Congress's internal squabbles. Kamal Nath is organising 'Sundar Kand' and Digvijaya Singh is organising 'Lanka Kand'. From ancient times, we have seen that whenever religious functions were organised then evil forces wanted to disrupt it. This is the work being done by Digvijaya Singh with his tweets (against Ayodhya bhoomi pujan event)," Mishra told ANI.

"People who understand the Indian culture and civilisation have issued the 'muhurat' of Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan'. We do not know which priest they have employed for issuing the 'muhurat'. It is unfortunate to link the health of our leaders with these notions," he added.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should defer the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple from August 5 as it will be an "inauspicious hour" for the event.

"I request Modi Ji again that the inauspicious occasion of August 5 (for foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple) should be deferred. The construction of Ram temple is to begin after hundreds of years of struggle and PM Modi should leave his stubbornness that may cause an obstruction in the process," Digvijaya tweeted (translated from Hindi).

The Congress leader went on to claim that several BJP leaders were falling sick due to COVID-19 as the result of ignoring the norms of Sanatan Dharma.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. (ANI)

