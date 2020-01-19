Dilip Ghosh doubles down on controversial 'shoot whoever damages public property' statement

North 24 Pargana (West Bengal) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Days after he sparked a controversy by threatening to "shoot those who damaged public property" in the state, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday doubled down on his remark by stating that such people "will never be spared".

"Those who vandalize public property in the state should be shot dead. I had said it in a speech and they (opposition) created a lot of ruckus about it. I will repeat the same thing that those who vandalize public property should be shot dead," Ghosh said addressing a public gathering here.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of "not doing anything" even when "public property worth Rs 500 crore was damaged".

"What should be done with these infiltrators who vandalize public property? Should they be given Prasad? Those who vandalized public property will be identified. First, they will be shot and then bombed. Nobody will be spared," Ghosh said.

The MP from Kharagpur was attending an event in support of the newly amended citizenship law here.

Ghosh had, last week, sparked controversy by threatening to shoot down those who damaged public property and accused Banerjee of not taking action as "they are her voters".

Several protests were held across West Bengal, many of which turned violent and caused damage to public property. (ANI)

