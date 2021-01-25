Dilip Ghosh issues show cause notice to WB BJP members for inner clashes in Bardhaman

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Bardhaman district president Sandip Nandy and 13 other members of the party involved in "inner clashes" on January 21 and allegedly pelting stones at each other at the Bardhaman party office.

The show-cause notice read: "It has been observed that on 21 January 2021 at Bardhaman district party office, the party members indulged in a scuffle and clashed with each other. Also, the pelting of stones took place which is of grave concern to the party. It constitutes derogatory and anti-party actions reflecting severe anti-organisation sentiments which go directly against the party ethics."



"The above act, as alleged to have been committed by you, amounts to misconduct

which, if proved would warrant serious disciplinary action against you. As per Article 25A and 25C of the Constitution of "Bharatiya Janata Party" such action should result in your immediate expulsion. Failing to submit your explanation as required, it will be presumed that you admit the charges and have no explanation to offer and the matter will be disposed of without any further reference to you," it further read.

A reply has been sought within seven days from Nandy. (ANI)

