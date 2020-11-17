Dilip Ghosh says Gujarat model to be emulated in West Bengal to generate employment

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party wants to emulate the Gujarat model in West Bengal to provide employment opportunities to the people.

"At times Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) says that there are attempts to transform Bengal into Gujarat. I say, of course, we want to transform it into Gujarat so that people of West Bengal get employment here itself and need not go to Gujarat anymore," Ghosh told media persons here.

This comes amid the war of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress leaders who are urging BJP leaders to leave West Bengal and settle in Gujarat.



Earlier, the BJP state chief had alleged that West Bengal has become a hub of "terrorists and anti-nationals" and said that the situation there was worse than Kashmir.



"The other day six Al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested from Aipurduar (in North Bengal). A network has been formed in several places of the state. Even Bangladesh leader Khaleda Zia has said the terrorists are being trained in India and sent to Bangladesh to create disturbance. This state has become a centre of terrorists, and anti-nationals. They are coming here from other places and taking shelter. The situation of Bengal is now worse than Kashmir," he had said. (ANI)





