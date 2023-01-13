'Dilli Haat' set to get a long-overdue facelift

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The national capital's famous food and shopping destination 'Dilli Haat' at INA is all set to get a facelift with the Delhi government finalizing design proposals for this long-pending project.

The proposed design for the said facelift of Delhi Haat has been approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an official statement said on Friday.

As per the plans, the modification work shall be completed within the next 5 to 6 months, Sisodia said in the statement.

After the redevelopment work, INA will have a completely new and unique aesthetic attracting thousands of tourists over the coming years.

The designs for INA's modification emphasise the use of natural sustainable raw materials, such as revamping all existing stalls with bamboo roofing. The food court of Dehli Haat will be upgraded and a luxurious indoor dining area will be created, the statement said.



"The Dilli Haat located at INA is a unique cultural hub and reflects India's diverse and dynamic culture. It is also a centre of tourism in Delhi and tourists coming to Delhi always ensure that they visit Dilli Haat. This hub gives people an opportunity to witness and partake in the culture of different states of India," Dy CM Sisodia said.

"The Delhi government will modify Dilli Haat with these considerations in mind, so as to preserve its cultural value so that it can be given a new look and attract thousands of tourists over the coming years," he said.

Sisodia said that the transformation of Dilli Haat will be done in a manner that would add to the visual appeal and experience of the hub for tourists.

"The modification has several elements as a part of the plan, such as replacing the existing flooring, curb stones and slate stones. The Benches present at various spots within the premises for tourists will also be upgraded," he said.

He said that the makeover will be done in an environment-friendly manner and stress will be on the use of natural raw materials in the modification.

The walls will be redeveloped using stone nets. Modern art will be used to decorate the entire Haat all the way up to the entrance. The existing stalls will be given a facelift using roofs made of bamboo. The food court of Dilli Haat will be upgraded, a luxurious indoor dining area will be constructed, and the premises will also be illuminated with modern LED lights, Sisodia pointed out.

"Furthermore, various selfie points shall be made here so that visiting tourists can collect and take the best memories of this place with them. The work is slated to be complete within the next 5 to 6 months," he concluded. (ANI)

