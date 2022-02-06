Dimple Yadav offers prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan district on Sunday.



Later, she performed 'Dehri Pujan' at the temple. She washed the 'dehri' with rose water and applied perfume on it.

After worship, she said to the media, "We have come here to receive the blessings of Thakurji. Samajwadi Party will form a government with a strong majority."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

